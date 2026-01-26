Incoming Michigan Football Transfer Named Top-50 Player by ESPN

The 2025 college football season is in the rearview mirror and while the Indiana Hoosiers stunned America by going a perfect 16-0, the Wolverines finished 9-4 this season and missed the College Football Playoff the second year in a row.

But Kyle Whittingham has some reinforcements coming to Ann Arbor, and one of them was labeled as the No. 43 player from the 2025 football season. ESPN recently ranked the top-100 players from last year, and Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley came in at No. 43.

"In 11 games, Daley racked up some of the best numbers in the country, finishing with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He was in contention to lead the country in both categories until suffering a season-ending injury in Game No. 11 against Kansas State. Daley was honored as a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) semifinalist."

What Daley brings to Ann Arbor

The prized pass rusher will have two years of eligibility remaining and is very familiar with the defense that Michigan will run in 2026. While he starred with Utah this season, Daley began his career with BYU, under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Daley was an All-American this season with Utah. Daley was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs. Daley's season ended early due to an injury, but is expected to be fully healthy for next season.

The only concern Michigan fans will have regarding Daley is that injury. A non-contact injury is never a good thing, but the coaching staff feels confident he will make a full recovery. Assuming he is close to 100% when the season begins, the Wolverines have a clear top edge rusher in the conference.

Here are a few accolades from Daley this season:

All-America (Walter Camp First Team, AFCA Second Team, AP Second Team)

Voted All-Big 12 First Team by the league’s coaches.

Named a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist and a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Season totals included 48 tackles (17.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks) in addition to one PBU and two forced fumbles.

At the time of his injury, was tied for the FBS lead with 17.5 TFL and ranked second in the country with 11.5 sacks.