Michigan to Face Five Former Wolverines Who Departed the Program in 2026

Following the firing of second-year head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan saw 28 players enter the transfer portal. In fact, the Wolverines had more that entered, but six of them decided to come back and play for the new coaching staff and Kyle Whittingham.

The Wolverines gained 16 players from the portal and filled some holes in their lineup. Players like JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, Smith Snowden, and John Henry Daley, among a few others, will likely start for the Wolverines on Day 1.

While Michigan won't have those 28 players playing for it this next season, there will be five of them who will be suiting up against the Wolverines in 2026.

Semaj Morgan - UCLA

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The three-year Wolverine will be heading back to Ann Arbor in 2026, but with the UCLA Bruins. During his Michigan career, Morgan caught 69 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 15 times for 124 yards and two scores.

The past two seasons weren't easy for Morgan and it appeared that it was best for both parties to go their separate ways. Morgan struggled with drops and the return game did his confidence any favors. He was benched towards the end of the season, but ended up playing for Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Cole Sullivan - Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Arguably, Sullivan was the biggest loss to the transfer portal. After Michigan moved Jaishawn Barahm to edge, both Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder stepped up and played terrific for the Wolverines' defense. Sullivan played two seasons in Ann Arbor, and really took a sophomore rise this year.

Playing in 11 games, Sullivan recorded 44 tackles, five TFLs, three interceptions, and two sacks. Sullivan would have slotted in as a starting LB in 2026, but he will now travel back to Michigan as a Sooner.

Fredrick Moore - Michigan State

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Moore left Michigan halfway through the season and ended up committing to Michigan State once the transfer portal opened. Moore wasn't seeing any playing time in 2025, after he had a decent 2024 season for the Wolverines.

During his sophomore year, Moore caught eight passes for 91 yards. The Wolverines' lackluster passing attack did Moore no favors, and he was expected to take a bigger leap in 2025 with Bryce Underwood coming in. But it was Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh who were Underwood's favorite targets. Channing Goodwin drew the start to begin the season, too.

Beckham Sunderland - Minnesota

Sunderland appeared in all 13 games for Michigan as the Wolverines' primary kickoff specialist. He kicked off 71 times for 4,553 yards with 44 touchbacks (61.9 percent), punted once and made one tackle to earn his first varsity letter.

Sunderland transferred to Michigan from Texas State, and now will head to Minnesota. The Wolverines will travel to the Gophers this season.

Ben Roebuck - Western Michigan

Roebuck finished his second season with Michigan and appeared in two games this season. He played along the offensive line in one game and then on special teams in the other. Michigan will welcome Roebuck and Western Michigan into the Big House for its opening game.