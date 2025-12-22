Dusty May, Will Tschetter praise Michigan star freshman after blowout victory

True freshman guard Trey McKenney had one of the best games of his young college basketball career on Sunday afternoon. The Flint, Mich. native registered a game-high 17 points, including three three-pointers, to lead No. 2 Michigan past La Salle, 102-50.

McKenny also finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. He has now scored in double-figures in seven of the Wolverines’ 11 games this season.

Handled business at home!



We're back at Crisler on Dec. 29 to take on McNeese. Get tickets » https://t.co/OA63i84paq pic.twitter.com/283obXpXjA — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 21, 2025

In the postgame press conference, head coach Dusty May and graduate forward Will Tschetter were asked about the star freshman.

What May Said

May was asked about how unusual it is for a freshman to come in and have the impact and instincts that McKenney has.

“First of all, he was coached well growing up in his travel programs, and also his high school teams, then he played USA basketball,” May said. “Usually the USA basketball component, in our staff's opinion, is a good indicator of being able to produce early… Also, he is just a really bright person and well-rounded individual.”

Earlier in the press conference, May also mentioned how he was “bothered” about the stigma before the season and early on that the Wolverines were not a good three-point shooting team. He believes they have good shooters, and tonight’s 48 percent performance proved that.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) drives against Villanova guard Devin Askew (5) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the season, McKenny is shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc. He is one of five Wolverines in that category.

What Tschetter Said

Tschetter, who is a seasoned veteran for the Wolverines, having been apart of the program since the 2021-22 season, was asked what sets Mckenney apart from other freshmen who have come through the program.

“I think it is his maturity,” Tschetter said. “You see freshmen go on this roller coaster a lot of times and he is ridiculously mature, ridiculously humble. He always has an open ear, he is willing to learn from older guys and coaches. Just a really nice kid, and I think that is where it starts. Anytime you have a work ethic like him and you are as good of a dude as he is, you are going to go great place.”

Looking ahead, McKenny and the Wolverines will play their final game of 2025 next Monday, Dec. 29, against McNeese at 7 p.m. in Ann Arbor.