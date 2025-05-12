Former Michigan football WR Donovan Peoples-Jones signs with NFL team
Former Michigan football WR Donovan Peoples-Jones has signed a new contract in the NFL. According to sources, and DPJ himself, the former Wolverine is now with the New Orleans Saints. As of this writing, the details of his contract has not been disclosed, but Peoples-Jones was with the Saints this past weekend during their rookie minicamp and trying out for New Olreans.
After three seasons with Michigan, DPJ was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played there for four seasons. His best season with the Browns came in 2022, where he caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three scores. After four seasons in Cleveland, Peoples-Jones signed with the Detroit Lions in 2023. After catching five passes with the Lions, Peoples-Jones spent 2024 on the Lions' practice squad.
During his time with Michigan, Peoples-Jones caught for 1,327 career receiving yards and 14 receiving scores. The former five-star recruit was a two-time All-Big Ten selection when he was in Ann Arbor.
DPJ joins a wide receivers room that includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Bub Means, Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson.
