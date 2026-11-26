Michigan was blown out by Creighton Tuesday night, and the final score ended up being 99-73. It was a very rough game for Michigan, as they allowed the Bluejays to hit 16/31 3-point attempts. Michigan's back court in particular played poorly, and it led to a blowout loss for the Wolverines.

After the loss to Creighton, it brings their record to 3-3 in the early season. Michigan really needs a bounce-back performance to get their season back on track. Their next game is against another ranked team in the #17 Miami Hurricanes. Let's dive into a game preview of this matchup below.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau, Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen, and Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami thus far is 5-2 in their early season, but they did just lose to TCU by a score of 84-71. Their wins leave a lot to be desired in terms of the competition level, and after this loss to TCU they've now lost to the only two Power Conference teams they've played. Their other loss was the first game of the regular season against #1 Florida.

In terms of scoring, Miami is led by 6'-6" sophomore Shelton Henderson at 14.3 points per game, and is followed by 6'-8" Caleb Gaskins at 11.4, and 6'-2" Acaden Lewis at 10.9. those three do the bulk of the scoring for Miami.

Statistically, Miami ranks 69th in offensive scoring efficiency, but they are 5th in national defensive efficiency. Obviously, they've been a much better defensive team so far this season.

TCU was able to score 84 points on them though, and that's due in large part because they made 25/32 attempts from the free throw line. Michigan will likely need to do the same if they want to win this game.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney drives against Villanova Wildcats guard Elijah Crawford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan is now 3-3 in their early season, with losses to the three best teams they've played and wins over the three worst teams they've played. They are really searching right now for an identity under new head coach Mike Boyton Jr., and their time to find one is running short.

They are led in scoring by Trey McKenney at 16.7 points per game, and he is followed by J.P. Estrella at 16.3, Roddy Gayle Jr. at 13.0, and Elliot Cadeau at 10.7.

Statistically, they rank 132nd nationally in offensive efficiency, which is just a horrible number for them. On defense, it's been even worse, as they rank 145th nationally in defensive efficiency. They are not good at much of anything right now, and that needs to change in a big way if they're going to turn this season around.

With the way Michigan is playing right now, I have a hard time seeing them beat much of anybody who has a pulse. On paper, they were better than both Villanova and Creighton, but they lost both games and were on the verge of getting blown out in each of them. Their loss to UConn earlier this season was also fairly non-competitive.

This Michigan basketball team needs to play much better, and do so quickly, if they want to even make a run at the NCAA Tournament. At this point in the season they are not playing like an NCAA Tournament team, and that would be a disastrous first year at the helm for new head coach Mike Boyton Jr.

This game against Miami presents a good opportunity for Michigan to put together a much stronger performance and get back into the win column against another struggling power conference team. Only time will tell if the Wolverines will be able to do so.

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