Former Michigan basketball coach gets hired by rival
After an impressive 15-year stint with Michigan men's basketball, Strength and Conditioning coach Jon Sanderson was hired by rival Notre Dame. He spent last season with Vanderbilt after parting ways with the Wolverines in Juwan Howard's last year with the program.
“We are fortunate to add Jon to our basketball staff and Sports Performance team. He is regarded as one of the best strength & conditioning coaches in the country, and his addition is a game changer for our program,” Coach Shrewsberry stated. “We strive to be a program that stresses player development, and Jon’s track record of success at multiple schools makes him an ideal fit.”
Hired by John Beilein in 2009, Sanderson was widely regarded as the top S&C out there and transformed Michigan players in the offseason -- which was known as 'Camp Sanderson'. Throughout Sanderson’s career with the Wolverines, he has trained over 30 student-athletes who have gone on to play professional basketball in the NBA. He helped Michigan win 326 games during his time in Ann Arbor.
While he had a great career with Michigan, it ended as poorly as it could've. Sanderson went on a leave of absence following an altercation with head coach Juwan Howard. He later resigned, but shared his side of the story that painted a chilling image of the situation.
"Sanderson wrote that Jace Howard “was berating” the trainer and caused a “scene” that prompted several players to stop and watch. Sanderson described the scene as “totally out of control,” and said the trainer was trying to calm Jace Howard down and get him to discuss the matter privately. Noticing the trainer looking increasingly desperate and “panicked,” Sanderson intervened, yelling at Howard from roughly 30 feet away “you’re a student athlete and he is a professional. You don’t talk to a professional like that. That is disrespectful and entitled.” He said he repeated that the tirade was “disrespectful.”
"Sanderson wrote in the email to Manuel that he tried to de-escalate the situation, turning his back and walking away. When Sanderson looked back, he said Juwan Howard came at him, “angry and ready to fight,” repeatedly yelling as players and staff held him back.
“He kept aggressively pursuing me to fight, as the players and staff were doing their best to restrain him. He was out of control, it was an ugly scene. I had no choice but to stand my ground, I didn’t back down. A few of the players and staff got in front of me as well in an effort to keep us separated,” Sanderson wrote."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball could be hanging up a new jersey in the rafters very soon
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson