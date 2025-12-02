Why Michigan basketball's AP Ranking was too low
The Michigan Wolverines enter the new week with a 7-0 record after going 3-0 just last week in Las Vegas. The Wolverines bullied their way into a Players Era championship, and Michigan propelled its way up the latest AP Top 25.
Entering the Las Vegas Tournament, Michigan was ranked No. 7 in the country, and after beating San Diego State, Auburn, and Gonzaga, the Wolverines are now ranked No. 3 in the country behind both Purdue and Arizona. The Maize and Blue have 15 first-place votes -- while Arizona had six. This is Michigan's highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since the 2020-21 season.
While soaring into the top five is grand -- it wasn't enough.
Top ranked team in the first NCAA NET Rankings
On Monday, the NCAA debuted its first NET Rankings of the season and Michigan was ranked No. 1. The Wolverines are the only team that has three Quad 1 wins. The Boilermakers and Wildcats both have two Quad 1 wins, and both are clearly good teams, but it speaks to itself that Michigan had already beaten three teams that the NCAA deems as the upper echelon.
The way Michigan has beaten the good teams
In Las Vegas, Michigan defeated three teams that are likely going to make the NCAA Tournament -- and could make deep runs -- including a Gonzaga team that many think could win the NCAA Tournament. Not only did the Wolverines beat all three, but Michigan dominated.
Michigan had a point differential of +110 in the tournament during its three games. Michigan defeated San Diego State 94-54 (+40), crushed Auburn 102-72 (+30), and then defeated Gonzaga 101-61 (+40) in the championship.
After going 3-0 in the tournament, Michigan is one of three teams in the country -- not named Purdue or Arizona -- that has gone 4-0 in neutral site games. The Wolverines had a win earlier this season against Wake Forest, playing in Detroit.
If Michigan continues to play well, the Wolverines will have their say against Purdue
In the grand scheme of it all -- it's too early to worry about rankings. However, Michigan appears to be one of the top teams in the country and barring injuries, that shouldn't change. Both Purdue and Michigan are two teams that should continue to play well and the Wolverines will have their chance to prove they are better than the Boilermakers when the two teams play on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Purdue.
