Former Michigan basketball PG Tre Donaldson picks new school
It was a bit shocking when Tre Donaldson entered the transfer portal and was going to leave Michigan basketball after one season with the Wolverines. But that's exactly what Donaldson did. After spending two seasons with Auburn, one with Michigan, Donaldson is now taking his talents to South Beach.
The point guard is headed to Miami (FL) for his final season of college basketball. The 'Canes finished dead last in the ACC this past season. Miami went 7-24 overall and 3-17 in conference play. Donaldson will head south and hope to turn things around for Miami.
Donaldson started all 37 games for Michigan and was one of the most relied-on players for the Wolverines. The junior point guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He also shot 37.5% from deep.
Michigan gained a commitment from North Carolina's Elliott Cadeau on Monday night. The former five-star is also a point guard and started all 37 games for the Tar Heels. With Cadeau, LJ Cason, and Trey McKenney coming into the fold, the guard rotation was getting pretty deep.
Donaldson joined Justin Pippen, Jace Howard, and Sam Walters as players who have entered the portal.
