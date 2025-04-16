Former Michigan basketball starter re-enters transfer portal
After starting his career with Michigan, former Wolverines starting point guard Dug McDaniel re-entered the transfer portal after playing one season with Kansas State. In his lone season with the Wildcats, McDaniel averaged 11.4 points and 4.9 assists. Out of the 32 games he played, McDaniel started in 23 of them for KSU. McDaniel shot just 25.8% from 3 which was a career worst for the 5-11 point guard.
During Juwan Howard's last season with Michigan, McDaniel was a season-long starter as a sophomore but he was forced to miss six away games due to an academic suspension. He was allowed to play the home games for Michigan during that stretch, just no away games. The Wolverines would go on to win eight games that season.
During his sophomore year, McDaniel averaged over 16 points for Michigan and was the main source of its offense. He would leave the Wolverines when Howard was let go and Dusty May was hired. Both McDaniel and center Tarris Reed Jr. would leave Ann Arbor after two seasons. Wherever he chooses to go next, it will be his last year of college basketball.
