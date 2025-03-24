Former Michigan point guard enters transfer portal again
Former Michigan point guard Frankie Collins is on the move again, according to On3. The 6-2 senior point guard reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal after averaging 11.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds for TCU this season.
Collins began his career at the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 31 games as a freshman (averaging 2.8 ppg) during the 2021-22 season. Following the season, Collins entered the transfer portal and eventaully ended up at Arizona State. He would spend the next two seasons with the Sun Devils before once again entering the portal, landing at TCU for the 2024-25 season. But due to an injury, Collins only appeared in 9 games for the Horned Frogs this season.
Collins is a former four-star recruit who was rated as the No. 7 overall point guard in the 2021 class (No. 2 overall prospect from Nevada). He held offers from 14 programs, including Auburn, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, and USC. But Collins ultimately settled on the University of Michigan, where he enrolled as part of Juwan Howard's program. During his single season in Ann Arbor, he was part of a Michigan squad that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament. Howard indicated that Collins' decision to transfer came as a surprise.
“It came as a surprise to me. And it happened so fast,” Howard said. “When Jaelin (Llewellyn) decided to commit, all of a sudden I looked up and Frankie was in the transfer portal.”
