Former Michigan sharpshooter Duncan Robinson mentioned in Bradley Beal trade rumors
Former Michigan sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, as featured on has taken a long path to reach his current career stage. He started at D3 Williams College before making a giant leap to D1 as a Wolverine transfer. Robinson became known as a lethal three-point shooter during his three seasons at the University of Michigan. He earned the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award in 2018. He then opted into the NBA Draft and went undrafted in 2019.
After signing a two-way deal with the Miami Heat, Robinson excelled in the G League and was given a chance to join the NBA club. As his three-point prowess became more lethal, Robinson broke a plethora of NBA three-point records. That shooting ability landed him a 5-year $90-million contract with the Heat. Robinson was a fan favorite for his humble demeanor and timely shooting ability. However, that time in Miami could be coming to a close. According to basketball analyst Zach Lowe, Robinson has been mentioned in a few trade scenarios, including a potential trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star Bradley Beal.
Robinson has also declined his $ 20 million player option, which leads some to believe he may be negotiating with the team to take a lower salary to stay on the Heat roster. If that is the case, Robinson will become even more of a fan favorite for putting his team first over his financial gains. The NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and Robinson is undoubtedly one to watch.
