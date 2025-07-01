Former Michigan sharpshooter headed home after signing with Detroit Pistons
Former Michigan Wolverine sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is returning to the Mitten State as a member of the Detroit Pistons. A longtime fan favorite of the Miami Heat, Robinson was rumored in trade deals and was even potentially being released by the Heat organization. In the end, a sign-and-trade agreement was executed between Miami and Detroit, and Robinson heads home to the state where he lit it up in college.
The deal was for 3 years and $48 million. The Pistons appear to be hedging their bets as their current sharpshooter, Malik Beasley, is in some hot water over alleged betting violations. Robinson comes to Detroit as one of the premier three-point shooters in league history.
Robinson comes to Detroit as fellow Michigan alum Tim Hardaway, Jr. leaves the Pistons for the Denver Nuggets. Robinson will add the shooting touch that Beasley takes with him, as he is under investigation, and with the slashing ability of Cade Cunningham, there should be plenty of kickout threes for Robinson.
Robinson came to the Michigan Wolverines via D3 Willem College. During his time in Ann Arbor, Robinson became a sharpshooter unlike anything the Big Ten had seen in years. He was always able to float to his favorite corner spot and post up for open threes. His ability to hit timely clutch shots was critical for many of the Wolverines' March runs.
