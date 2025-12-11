Nik Stauskas recalls hilarious lesson John Beilein taught him at Michigan

One of Michigan's best all-time shooters was former guard Nik Stauskas, who played under John Beilein for two seasons from 2012-14. Stauskas came to Ann Arbor from Mississauga, Ontario and left as the Big Ten's Player of the Year in 2013-14.

After starting 33 games as a true freshman for Beilein, Stauskas started all 36 games for Michigan in his sophomore campaign. He averaged 17.5 points and shot 44% from 3. His efforts led him to be named All-Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the Year, and an All-American.

The Wolverines' roster consisted of five players who would end up in the NBA such as Stauskas, Glenn Robinson, Caris LeVert, Derrick Walton, and Mitch McGary. Michigan would go 25-8 in Stauskas' sophomore season, win its first three games of the NCAA Tournament, before falling to Kentucky in the Elite 8, 75-72.

Jarrad Henderson, Detroit Free Press

Recently, Stauskas sat down with former Michigan big man Tim McCormick on 'Go Blue Hoops!' a part of Hail Media!.

Stauskas discussed all things Michigan hoops. Talking about his playing days in Ann Arbor, what he sees from Dusty May's squad, his NBA days, and lessons learned from coach Beilein. One of the funnier stories he told was how Beilein made him learn a lesson by running up the steps of the Crisler Center -- you can hear that by clicking HERE.

You can see the full video from Tim McCormick and Nik Stauskas below on Hail Media!'s YouTube page.