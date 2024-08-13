Former Ohio State star's younger sibling commits to Michigan basketball
The Ohio State vs. Michigan week could have some friendly banter going back in forth in the Fields' household. Jessica Fields, the younger sister of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, has committed to the Michigan women's basketball program. Fields chose the Wolverines over Northwestern and Georgetown.
As Michigan fans will remember, Justin Fields went to Ohio State after playing one season at Georgia -- where he went as a top quarterback recruit and five-star player. Fields played one time against Michigan and the Buckeyes won 56-27.
Fields has noted his disdain for the Univeristy of Michigan several times since entering the NFL. The former Bears' quarterback is now fighting for a starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- while his sister may become a fan favorite in Ann Arbor.
Fields spoke to Talia Goodman of On3 about her decision to choose Michigan:
“Michigan was great. CoachJustine [Raterman]got me in contact with them because she was at Marquette, and I’ve been in contact with them for four years,” Fields said. “We originally reached out because that’s where my brother was living and we kind of wanted to go to school close to him. When she moved to Michigan, she brought me up to them… I think they were actually one of the last schools to actually give me an offer, but I knew what they had to offer academically and their program has been pretty good. The girls were super nice and we had a little game night, so I got a good feel of the team dynamics and the culture.”
Fields is a four-star recruit and one of the top rebounders in women's basketball.
