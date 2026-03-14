Greg Gard Discusses Wisconsin’s Challenge Against Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan was the best team in the Big Ten this season and one of the best teams in the entire collegiate landscape. The Wolverines went 29-2 and won the Big Ten by four games. But the Maize and Blue did have one hiccup this season and that came back in January when the Wolverines fell to the Wisconsin Badgers at home.

On Saturday, Michigan will get a chance to avenge that loss. After the Wolverines took down Ohio State and Wisconsin beat Illinois in overtime, the two teams will meet once again, this time in the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Following Wisconsin's win over Illinois, coach Greg Gard spoke about facing Michigan for the second time this season.

"They're a terrific team," Gard said. "You've got to make shots. You've got to be able to guard. Mara is a handful. Lendeborg is a handful. You go up-and-down the list. Point guard Cadeau. They're well put together in terms of the pieces fit really well together, how they play off one another is exceptional. They can hurt you inside. They can shoot 3s. They make it hard because of how they defend, and Mara can take up a lot of space in the paint.

"So you have to be -- I think we made 15, 16 3s in Ann Arbor. We'll have to get our rest tonight and start diving through film. I know the assistants have been working ahead of that. And then get ready as we prep and rest up over the next, I don't know, 20 hours or so."

Make the best man win

While Michigan is looking to take down Wisconsin for the first time this season, a former Dusty May player is looking to beat his former coach once again. Nick Boyd played under Dusty May at FAU and Boyd credits May for where he is at today.

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"It's just an honor," Boyd said of facing May. "He's a big reason why I'm in this position I am today, his mentorship and just showing me how to be a good human being. He set that example while I was with him for a couple years. I'm happy for him. He's come a long way. I seen him when he had zero championships, and I don't know how many he has now.

"It's just awesome we get to square off again. When the ball goes in the air, may the best man win."

Michigan and Wisconsin will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS on Saturday.