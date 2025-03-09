HOW TO WATCH: 2025 Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule
The Michigan Wolverines have limped their way to the Big Ten Tournament after losing four of their last six games. The latest loss came on Sunday in East Lansing against the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 79-62. It was a brutal performance from the Wolverines, as they once again struggled with turning the ball over and shooting from beyond the arc.
Without a dramatic turnaround from Michigan in tournament play, it's hard to see any scenario where this team can make a run at the Big Ten Tournament championship or even a deep run in the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines will return to the court in Indy on Friday, March 14th.
Here's a detailed look at the 2025 Big Ten Tournament schedule, including dates, tip off times, and channel via NCAA.com:
2025 Big Ten tournament schedule, game times
All times ET
Wednesday, March 12 — First Round
- Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
- Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock
- Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 2 on Peacock
Thursday, March 13 — Second Round
- Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 4 on Big Ten Network
- Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 25 minutes after Game 6 on Big Ten Network
Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals
- Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 25 minutes after Game 8 on Big Ten Network
- Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 25 minutes after Game 10 on Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals
- Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 25 minutes after Game 12 on CBS
Sunday, March 16 — Championship
- Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
One incoming Michigan football transfer in major spotlight in 2025
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7