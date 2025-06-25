HOW TO WATCH: First round of the 2025 NBA Draft, TV Channel, Time
Michigan fans will want to tune in tonight for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Following a stellar junior season with the Wolverines, Danny Wolf is taking his talents to the NBA and figures to hear his name called on Wednesday night.
After transferring to Michigan from Yale, Wolf quickly established himself as one of the top players for the 2024-25 season. He was one of just four Wolverines to play and start in all 37 games, and he finished the season averaging 13.2 points per game. For his efforts, Wolf earned All-Big Ten first team honors and was a finalist for the Karl Malone Award for Power Forward of the Year.
At 7-0, 250 pounds, Wolf was a matchup nightmare. As a guy who could play both inside and outside, his versatility as a 7-footer often led to some of the most impressive plays of the season. It's that versatility that has many NBA teams eager to see if he'll be available when they look to make their selection tonight.
College Basketball analyst Andy Katz recently said he can see Wolf going in the mid-20s - including No. 24 overall to Oklahoma City, No. 25 to Orlando, or No. 26 to Brooklyn.
Here's how to watch:
- What: 2025 NBA Draft (First Round)
- When: Wednesday, June 25
- Where: Barclays Center, New York
- Time: 8 pm ET
- TV: ABC and ESPN
