Michigan debuts on top in NCAA's NET Rankings after 7-0 start
The Michigan Wolverines are as hot as any team out there right now in college basketball. Despite a slow start to the season, almost resulting in losses to both Wake Forest and TCU, Michigan has rolled when it really mattered.
This past week, during Feast Week, the Wolverines dominated their way into a Players Era Tournament Championship. Michigan had a point differential of +110 in the tournament during its three games.
Michigan defeated San Diego State 94-54 (+40), crushed Auburn 102-72 (+30), and then defeated a potential championship team in Gonzaga 101-61 (+40).
After a 7-0 start to the season, the NCAA released its first NET Rankings of the season and Michigan is officially No. 1 in the nation. The Wolveirnes have three Quad 1 wins, one Quad 2 win, and three Quad 3 wins so far.
What is the NET Rankings?
The NCAA Evaluation Tool replaced the RPI several years ago
"The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home."
Quad 1-4 wins and losses also play a big role in the rankings. Currently, Michigan is the only team in the country with three Quad 1 wins. There are seven teams behind the Wolverines with two Quad 1 wins.
Here is the current NET Rankings top 25 teams:
- Michigan
- Duke
- Purdue
- Vanderbilt
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- UConn
- Louisville
- Michigan State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Houston
- LSU
- USC
- Butler
- Utah State
- St. John's
- Illinois
- Yale
