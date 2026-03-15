How to Watch, Listen to Michigan Basketball vs. Purdue in Big Ten Tournament Finals

After wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin, Michigan is back in the Big Ten Tournament finals. The Wolverines will take on the Purdue Boilermakers after they edged out UCLA in the Semifinals on Saturday.

The Maize and Blue are back to the finals, after they won it last year, beating Wisconsin. Michigan has won four Big Ten Tournaments: 1998, 2017, 2018, 2025. The Wolverines have now been to the title game for the seventh time in their program's history.

But not only have the Wolverines made it to the Big Ten Tournament finals in back-to-back seasons, both times they were in dramatic fashion. Last season, Tre Donaldson went coast-to-coast to make a buzzer-beating layup to defeat Maryland. On Saturday, Yaxel Lendeborg drilled a three to give Michigan a three-point win over the Badgers.

The Wolverines are firmly locked into a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, but now the Wolverines are fighting to win another Big Ten Tournament. Here's how you can see Michigan in action on Sunday, along with our score prediction.

How to watch

Day: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)

United Center (Chicago, IL) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery

Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Score prediction

Michigan had already beaten Purdue once this season. The game was played in Mackey Arena, but that didn't stop the Wolverines from entering halftime up 48-32. Michigan would end up taking down the Boilermakers, 91-80. Elliot Cadeau led the way for Michigan, scoring 17 points. Both L.J. Cason and Trey McKenney scored 13 off the bench.

On Sunday, however, there won't be Cason saving the day. The sophomore guard tore his ACL and will be out the rest of this season, along with next year. The Wolverines' bench took a hit, but between McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr. — they lifted Michigan in Cason's absence.

After Michigan torched Purdue in the regular season, the Boilermakers are going to want some payback. Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn both scored 20-plus in the loss to Michigan, and Purdue will need some help from Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff in this one.

Lendeborg has been quiet in the Big Ten Tournament, but his game-winning three might have been the spark needed for the Big Ten Player of the Year. It's time for Lendeborg to get aggressive and seek the bucket. It should be a good game, both teams making runs, but Michigan has been the best team in the Big Ten this season — look for the Wolverines to capture their second Big Ten Tournament title in a row.

Final score: Michigan 88, Purdue 84