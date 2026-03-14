How to Watch, Listen to Michigan Basketball vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
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It was a thrilling first two games in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Michigan defeated rival Ohio State for the third time this season. The third matchup was much closer than the first two and the Wolverines downed the Buckeyes, 71-67.
After advancing to the Semifinals, Michigan watched Wisconsin vs. Illinois to find out who it would face. After the game went into overtime, Wisconsin edged out the Illini, 91-88, and Michigan will look to avenge its loss to the Badgers from earlier this season.
Here's how you can see Michigan take on the No. 6-seed Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, along with my score prediction.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, March 14
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)
- Network: CBS
- On the call: TBD
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Score prediction
Michigan went 29-2 in the regular season and its only blemish in conference play was against Wisconsin back on Jan. 10. The Wolverines lost to the Badgers at home, 91-88.
John Blackwell scored 26 points and Nick Boyd scored 22 points in the win over the Maize and Blue. Wisconsin shot 50% from the floor and 45% from three. The Wolverines' defense didn't have many answers for Wisconsin's guards and Michigan will look to do a much better job against them on Saturday.
As for the Wolverines, Michigan shot just 32% from three against Wisconsin and when the Wolverines had momentum — Wisconsin got it right back. Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 19 points and Morez Johnson Jr. scored 18 points. Yaxel Lendeborg had 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.
If Michigan is going to beat the Badgers, it's going to need Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Johnson Jr. to get it going in the paint. In Michigan's win over Ohio State, Lendeborg shot it just four times and was more passive, getting his teammates involved. But in a close win over the Buckeyes, Michigan could have used Lendeborg to get rolling more than he did.
Defensively, Michigan needs to limit the Badgers' offensive rebounds. The Wolverines let Ohio State get 10 offensive rebounds, which resulted in second-chance points.
While the Badgers are playing really good basketball and took down Michigan once, it's going to be tough to beat the Wolverines twice in one season. Look for Michigan to avenge its earlier loss to Wisconsin and advance to the Big Ten Tournament Final.
Score Prediction: Michigan 84, Wisconsin 78
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop