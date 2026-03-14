How to Watch, Listen to Michigan Basketball vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

It was a thrilling first two games in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Michigan defeated rival Ohio State for the third time this season. The third matchup was much closer than the first two and the Wolverines downed the Buckeyes, 71-67.

After advancing to the Semifinals, Michigan watched Wisconsin vs. Illinois to find out who it would face. After the game went into overtime, Wisconsin edged out the Illini, 91-88, and Michigan will look to avenge its loss to the Badgers from earlier this season.

Here's how you can see Michigan take on the No. 6-seed Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, along with my score prediction.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, March 14

Saturday, March 14 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)

United Center (Chicago, IL) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: TBD

TBD Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Score prediction

Michigan went 29-2 in the regular season and its only blemish in conference play was against Wisconsin back on Jan. 10. The Wolverines lost to the Badgers at home, 91-88.

John Blackwell scored 26 points and Nick Boyd scored 22 points in the win over the Maize and Blue. Wisconsin shot 50% from the floor and 45% from three. The Wolverines' defense didn't have many answers for Wisconsin's guards and Michigan will look to do a much better job against them on Saturday.

As for the Wolverines, Michigan shot just 32% from three against Wisconsin and when the Wolverines had momentum — Wisconsin got it right back. Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 19 points and Morez Johnson Jr. scored 18 points. Yaxel Lendeborg had 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

If Michigan is going to beat the Badgers, it's going to need Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Johnson Jr. to get it going in the paint. In Michigan's win over Ohio State, Lendeborg shot it just four times and was more passive, getting his teammates involved. But in a close win over the Buckeyes, Michigan could have used Lendeborg to get rolling more than he did.

Defensively, Michigan needs to limit the Badgers' offensive rebounds. The Wolverines let Ohio State get 10 offensive rebounds, which resulted in second-chance points.

While the Badgers are playing really good basketball and took down Michigan once, it's going to be tough to beat the Wolverines twice in one season. Look for Michigan to avenge its earlier loss to Wisconsin and advance to the Big Ten Tournament Final.

Score Prediction: Michigan 84, Wisconsin 78