HOW TO WATCH: No. 15 Michigan at Nebraska

Back on the Road!

Nebraska ➡️ 7 pm CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena



🔗 Links

Preview: https://t.co/9OADERHfeY

TV (FS1): https://t.co/ZS9rannhD6

Stats: https://t.co/SMjnNShyyZ

Radio: https://t.co/OVMhRgtwNa

Card: https://t.co/OWcTvprvH8#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Xukwcpo56n