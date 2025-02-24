HOW TO WATCH: No. 15 Michigan at Nebraska
The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines return to the court tonight looking to get back on track following a painful loss to rival Michigan State on Friday. That loss tossed the Wolverines out of the top spot in the Big Ten standings, and it also dropped them three spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. But tonight, Michigan's focus is squarely on Nebraska and what could prove to be a tough road contest in Lincoln.
Interestingly enough, Michigan has had quite a bit of success against Nebraska when playing on the road. The Wolverines hold an all-time overall record of 16-3, including an impressive 7-2 record away from home. And while that success is certainly something that can help give a team confidence, the reality is that there's no such thing as an easy road win in this year's Big Ten conference.
It will be critical for Michigan to get solid efforts from the duo of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, along with increased production from the guards on Monday night. With a road win tonight, Michigan will remain in the hunt for the regular season Big Ten championship, one that could be decided when the Wolverines square off against the Spartans in the final game of the regular season on March 9th.
Here's how to watch tonight's contest between No. 15 Michigan and Nebraska:
- Who: No. 15 Michigan at Nebraska
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
- When: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: FS1
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7