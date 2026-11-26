Michigan fell to 3-3 this season after being blown out by Creighton on Tuesday night. It was the Wolverines' first game in Las Vegas for the Players Era, and it was far from what happened last season.

Fans knew Michigan was going to be a good team a year ago after it cruised in all three games in Las Vegas, en route to a Players Era Championship. This has not been the case so far, and the Wolverines appear to be a shell of what they were a season ago, despite returning the likes of Trey McKenney, Elliot Cadeau, and Roddy Gayle Jr.

The Wolverines will look to battle back on Thursday when they play Miami in the second game of the tournament. The 'Canes are a 5-2 team and ranked No. 17 in the country.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 26 Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Talent: Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla

Storylines

Time to show Michigan's mettle

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Michigan picked up a nice win over Marquette this season, but the Wolverines have dropped their other three 'tough' games. The UConn game was always going to be hard, but Michigan was expected to beat both Villanova and Creighton. Instead, the Wolverines were clearly outmatched.

Mike Boynton Jr. signed on to be the new head coach and he has some stiff demands in his contract. Michigan's non-conference schedule was far from easy and it was supposed to show just how good the Wolverines are, but Boynton Jr. appears to have his work cut out for him.

Michigan needs to win a couple more games to have a few Quad 1 wins before Big Ten play starts. Thanksgiving is a good time to get things rolling, but Michigan has to prove it can get the job done.

When will Elliot Cadeau step up?

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Trey McKenney has yet to fully embrace the star role, but he's played well enough to average 16.7 points this season. Elliot Cadeau's play, however, has been poor. The senior is averaging a tick over 10 points per game, but his four turnovers per game, and 23% three-point shooting are very concerning trends.

Cadeau struggles to stay on the court due to foul issues and Michigan has to get more out of him. The Wolverines aren't deep enough to have Cadeau on the bench and struggling as bad as he is. If Cadeau doesn't improve in a hurry, it's hard to imagine Michigan makes a big improvement this season.

Prediction

Michigan is coming off a bad loss, but so is Miami. The 'Canes dropped a 84-71 game to TCU in the first round. Both the Wolverines and Miami need to find a win in Las Vegas.

Neither team is shooting the three ball well and this game might come down to which team shoots better. Shelton Henderson is Miami's leading scorer, averaging 14 points per game, but he's shooting 10% from three. Guard Acaden Lewis is only shooting 12% from deep.

Michigan might have the edge in that category, but the Wolverines need both Elliot Cadeau and Quinn Costello to shoot better than the last game. However, until Michigan can show it can beat a better team, it's starting to get hard to pick the Wolverines.

Final score: Miami 87, Michigan 81

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