HOW TO WATCH: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 6 Purdue

The Michigan Wolverines return to the court tonight in Indy for a Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers.

The No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines return to the court tonight for a Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 seed Purdue. The Boilermakers are fresh off of a 76-71 victory over USC on Thursday night, and they look like a team that could make some serious noise in March. Michigan, on the other hand, has limped its way into tournament play, having lost four of its last six.

Michigan split the regular season matchups with Purdue, suffering a 91-64 loss on the road back in January, and scoring a 75-73 win at home in February. But in order for the Wolverines to defeat the Boilermakers and advance to the semifinals on Saturday, they'll need to fix some ongoing issues that have plagued them all season long.

Michigan's inconsistent guard play remains a concern, along with the fact that the Wolverines have gone ice cold from beyond the arc. And while those issues alone would be enough to send a team packing in March, the Wolverines have also struggled mightily with turnovers and rebounding.

Perhaps the double-bye was enough for Michigan to hit the reset button and get back to playing basketball at a high-level.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 6 Purdue
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
  • When: Friday, March 14th at 9:00 pm ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

