HOW TO WATCH: No. 5 Michigan vs No. 4 Texas A&M
The 5-seed Michigan Wolverines return to the court on Saturday for a clash with 4-seed Texas A&M, with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.
Michigan is fresh off of a tight win against 12-seed UC San Diego on Thursday, as the Wolverines escaped the first round with a 68-65 victory. As usual, the 7-foot big man duo of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin was pretty effective, with the pair combining for 23 points and 18 rebounds. Point guard Tre Donaldson continued his streak of making big time plays in big time moments, finishing the evening with 12 points and 7 rebounds.
The downside, of course, is that Michigan allowed the game against UCSD to be far closer than it needed to be. The primary culprit was 14 turnovers that led to 15 points for the Tritons, an issue that has plagued the Wolverines all season long. They were able to get away with it against a lower-seed UCSD team, but it seems unlikely they can afford to have a repeat performance on Saturday against Texas A&M.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 5 Michigan vs No. 4 Texas A&M
- Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO
- Time: 5:15 pm ET
- TV: CBS
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football offers 1,000-yard receiver in the transfer portal
Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7