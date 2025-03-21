Michigan football offers 1,000-yard receiver in the transfer portal
Michigan football made it clear the type of wide receiver the Wolverines want in their system going forward. Sherrone Moore and Co. signed three receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle who are all over 6-foot and three-star Jamar Browder stands at 6-5 -- and making plays early. Michigan also landed former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley who is also 6-5.
But the Wolverines aren't done looking. With the spring transfer portal set to open on April 16, Michigan offered Campbell's star receiver Sincere Brown. The 6-5 playmaker caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season for FCS Campbell.
Brown was a 2020 commit to USF where he played for three seasons. He never quite caught on playing for the Bulls and transferred to Campbell in 2023. Brown played in one game for the Fighting Camels in 2023 before he really exploded onto the scene in 2024. Brown will be entering into his sixth season of college ball.
He has received early interest from teams like West Virginia, Cal, North Carolina, Utah, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, and USF (again), among others. If he chose to come to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines would have three players on their roster who are 6-5 in height.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball escaping UC San Diego in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7