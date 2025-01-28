National analyst praises Michigan basketball guard Tre Donaldson is win over Penn State
It was another off night for Michigan men's basketball stars Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, but point guard Tre Donaldson wasn't going to allow the Wolverines to fall at home against Penn State. Donaldson led Michigan scoring 21 points, dishing out seven assists, and knocking down three 3s.
Not only did Donaldson lead the maize and blue, but he stole the show in under a minute left in the game. Michigan found itself trailing by three before Donaldson him a jumper. Then with 24 seconds left on the clock, the former Auburn Tiger drilled a 3 to give the Wolverines a two-point lead. He would then go to the line after being fouled to make two free throws. Donaldson would score the final seven points for the Wolverines to give Michigan a 76-72 win over the Nittany Lions.
Following the game, national analyst Jon Rothstein shouted out the Wolverines' point guard.
"Tre Donaldson just dragged Michigan to an improbably comeback against Penn State," wrote Rothstein. "A dramatic win for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. A brutal defeat and missed opportunity for the Nittany Lions, who miss out on a massive road victory."
After shooting just six times in a blow-out loss to Purdue, Donaldson put Michigan on his back. The Wolverines moved to 15-5 (7-2) and trail Michigan State by 1.5 games for the Big Ten lead. The Wolverines' next contest with be at a struggling Rutgers team on Feb. 1. The Scarlet Knights are 10-10 (3-6) but Rutgers does have two potential top-five picks on its roster.
