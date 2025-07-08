BREAKING: Michigan basketball lands 7-foot-3 center in 2026 class
Dusty May has landed his first commitment for Michigan basketball in the 2026 class. On Tuesday morning, Denmark center Marcus Moller announced his decision to commit to the Wolverines.
Michigan beat out SMU, Oklahoma State, and Colorado State to land the 7-foot-3 center.
Playing in the FIBA U18 Eurobasketball, Moller averaged 13.1 and 7.4 rebounds -- which was 11th-best in the league. Playing against Finland, he scored his highest total of 18 points.
Playing with the Denmark National Team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers, Moller appeared in two games and averaged 7.5 points, three rebounds, and one block.
“I feel like I'm in a great environment at Michigan,” Moller told 247Sports about his decision. “I really connected with the energy, the competitiveness, and the standard that's expected every day. The staff, the players, and the people around the team fit my values and carry a good vibe.
"It's a place where I feel I match well both on and off the court. I will be surrounded by athletes who play to win and develop.
“Coach May will put me in situations where I'll be in a top program and I'll be pushed to grow every day,” Moller said when asked about May’s pitch to him. “We share visions in regards to my development, and together we will elevate my game to the next level. He will push me to become the best version of myself as a basketball player as well as a person. His focus on the person and not just the basketball player builds a healthy environment for growth.”
Coach May has made it apparent that he wants big centers on his roster. In Year 1, he landed Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. Heading into Year 2, May landed UCLA transfer Aday Mara, and he has landed Moller for the '26 class.
