How Quinn Costello Fits With Michigan After Reaffirming Commitment — One More To Go

Mike Boynton Jr. continues to do a master-class job of retaining players for the upcoming season. Heading into Thursday, there were two players who hadn't announced what they were going to do. Now. there is one.

Boynton Jr. secured a roster commitment from incoming freshman Quinn Costello, a top-25 recruit in the class.

It was five-star Brandon McCoy Jr., who headlined the class, but Costello was a big-time recruit himself. The Boston (MA) The Newman School 6'10" forward picked Michigan over both Michigan State and Purdue, among others, when he opted to commit to the Wolverines last September.

Michigan freshman Quinn Costello is staying at Michigan despite Dusty May’s departure, he told @Rivals.



The 6-10 power forward is ranked as the No. 23 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/tJrBSZhiGD pic.twitter.com/Uji8gEIW15 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 9, 2026

Costello was part of Michigan's six-man class, but the Wolverines signed four of them back in November, part of the early signing day period.

"Quinn brings versatility and motor," Dusty May said back in November. "He's a big who runs the floor hard, rebounds outside his area, and embraces contact. He has a great touch and an instinct for positioning -- both offensively and defensively. He's continued to add strength and confidence in his perimeter game, and we see real potential for growth there.

"His energy and competitiveness lift everyone around him. Quinn's also a connector -- he's humble, hard-working and fully invested in the team. He'll be a guy who earns respect the moment he steps on campus."

Costello's fit

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After losing Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, and Will Tschetter from the front court, Michigan landed three transfer big men, who will see ample minutes. J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam will slot in as the starters, with Jalen Reed coming off the bench, once he's fully healthy.

Costello will likely see minutes right away for Michigan. As Rivals' No. 23 prospect in the class, he is going to want to see the floor right away, and the Wolverines have some minutes available. Reed likely won't play right away, and Oscar Goodman can see some run at the '5'. But Costello can play either position and should earn his role early on.

Who's left?

As of this writing, rising junior L.J. Cason has yet to announce. Cason came to Michigan in large part because of Dusty May, but it would be shocking to see him leave.

Cason is coming off a torn ACL injury and likely wouldn't play until the end of the season. With the new 5-for-5 rule, Cason could make a late return for the Wolverines and still have five total years to play collegiate basketball.

Cason was arguably the top backup point guard in the country prior to his injury.