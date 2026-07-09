How Quinn Costello Fits With Michigan After Reaffirming Commitment — One More To Go
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Mike Boynton Jr. continues to do a master-class job of retaining players for the upcoming season. Heading into Thursday, there were two players who hadn't announced what they were going to do. Now. there is one.
Boynton Jr. secured a roster commitment from incoming freshman Quinn Costello, a top-25 recruit in the class.
It was five-star Brandon McCoy Jr., who headlined the class, but Costello was a big-time recruit himself. The Boston (MA) The Newman School 6'10" forward picked Michigan over both Michigan State and Purdue, among others, when he opted to commit to the Wolverines last September.
Costello was part of Michigan's six-man class, but the Wolverines signed four of them back in November, part of the early signing day period.
"Quinn brings versatility and motor," Dusty May said back in November. "He's a big who runs the floor hard, rebounds outside his area, and embraces contact. He has a great touch and an instinct for positioning -- both offensively and defensively. He's continued to add strength and confidence in his perimeter game, and we see real potential for growth there.
"His energy and competitiveness lift everyone around him. Quinn's also a connector -- he's humble, hard-working and fully invested in the team. He'll be a guy who earns respect the moment he steps on campus."
Costello's fit
After losing Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, and Will Tschetter from the front court, Michigan landed three transfer big men, who will see ample minutes. J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam will slot in as the starters, with Jalen Reed coming off the bench, once he's fully healthy.
Costello will likely see minutes right away for Michigan. As Rivals' No. 23 prospect in the class, he is going to want to see the floor right away, and the Wolverines have some minutes available. Reed likely won't play right away, and Oscar Goodman can see some run at the '5'. But Costello can play either position and should earn his role early on.
Who's left?
As of this writing, rising junior L.J. Cason has yet to announce. Cason came to Michigan in large part because of Dusty May, but it would be shocking to see him leave.
Cason is coming off a torn ACL injury and likely wouldn't play until the end of the season. With the new 5-for-5 rule, Cason could make a late return for the Wolverines and still have five total years to play collegiate basketball.
Cason was arguably the top backup point guard in the country prior to his injury.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop