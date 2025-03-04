Bracketology Roundup: Where Michigan Basketball is predicted to be seeded in NCAA Tournament post-Illinois loss
Heading into the final week of the regular season, Michigan men's basketball took a slight drop in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following a blow-out loss to Illinois at home on Sunday. The Wolverines were crushed in the second half and couldn't stop the Illini from getting offensive rebounds which resulted in second-chance points. But even after losing, the Wolverines are still sitting at No. 17 in the country and Michigan can get a share of the Big Ten regular season title if it can beat both Maryland and Michigan State this week.
With two games to play before the Big Ten Tournament, here is where Michigan is projected in the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology.
ESPN
In Joe Lunardi's updated bracketology, he has Michigan as a No. 4 seed in the West Region. The Wolverines would be paired up with No. 13 Chattanooga in the first round. Lunardi has Tennessee and Michigan State as the No. 1 and No. 2 seed, respectively, in that region.
USA TODAY
Michigan is also a No 4 seed in this bracket. The Wolverines are in the South Region and would face Arkansas State in the first round. Auburn and Wisconsin are the top two seeds in this updated bracket.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports is slightly higher on Michigan even with a bad loss to Illinois. Jerry Palm has the Wolverines as the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region. Michigan would face No. 14 seed Northern Colorado in the first round with Houston and Florida as the top seeds in the region.
FOX Sports
Michigan is back as a No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wolverines would face Akron in this scenario with Auburn and Florida as the top seeds in the region.
