Social media reacts to Illinois outclassing Michigan basketball on Sunday afternoon
No. 15 Michigan men's basketball has picked a poor time to play bad basketball. But that's what the Wolverines have done lately, even if they have pulled out a couple of close wins. Michigan continues to play with its food and eventually it's going to come back to bite it. The maize and blue came out playing right with Illinois in the first 20 minutes and a late score pulled Michigan within one at half.
But the second half was all Illinois on Michigan's senior day. Dusty May's squad looked lackadaisical on the court and the only player who appeared to care was Vlad Goldin. The Michigan big man led the way with 22 points, but the former FAU star couldn't do it all. Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson both had poor outings once again. Donaldson struggeld with his shot, Wolf wasn't aggressive and had turnover issues. But the most glaring problem on Sunday was the rebounding total.
Michigan has been struggling to rebound consistently and that reared its ugly head against Illinois. Like clockwork, the Illini would miss their 3-point attempt, gain the offensive rebounds, and score a bucket. Illinois out-rebounded Michigan, 43-32, and gained 19 offensive rebounds which turned into 30 second-chance points.
After a 93-73 loss to Illinois, Michigan dropped to 22-7 (14-3) and its chances of winning the regular season Big Ten title have gone down substantially. Following the home loss to Illinois, here's what social media had to say.
