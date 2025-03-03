BREAKING: Michigan tumbles in latest AP Top 25 rankings
After taking over the top spot in the Big Ten conference, the Wolverines have now dropped two of their last four games, including a pair of home losses to rival Michigan State and Illinois. And Although Michigan is still has a shot at winning the regular season Big Ten championship, there are some lingering question marks about this team entering March. Inconsistencies on both ends of the floor, poor rebounding, scoring droughts, and turnovers are just some of the issues that have folks questioning how far the Wolverines can go in March.
Michigan has two more opportunities to close out the regular season on a strong note, and it comes against two Top 25 opponents. Up first, the Wolverines will welcome No. 13 Maryland to the Crisler Center on Wednesday, March 5th. Michigan will then head off to East Lansing for a matchup against the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, March 9th, one that could determine the regular season Big Ten champion.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:
- Auburn
- Duke
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Florida
- St. John's
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Maryland
- Louisville
- Missouri
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Kentucky
- Marquette
- Saint Mary's
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Arizona
- Mississippi State
