Michigan Basketball Climbs In Week 13 AP Poll After Pair of Impressive Victories

After taking down two top-10 opponents, the Michigan basketball team jumped past UConn to take the No. 2 spot in the week 13 college basketball AP Top-25 Poll.

It now marks the ninth straight week that the Wolverines have remained inside the top five, starting in week five when the Wolverines moved up to No. 3.

Arizona is currently No. 1 with 59 first-place votes, while UConn dropped to No. 3. Duke and Illinois round out the top five.

Looking Back

It was a big week for the Wolverines, taking down No. 5 Nebraska 75-72 on Tuesday (Jan. 27) and No. 7 Michigan State on Friday (Jan. 30) 83-71.

Despite trailing nearly the entire game against the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines barely came out on top at the Crisler Center. Morez Johnson Jr. led the squad with 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting an impressive 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. As a team, Michigan shot 82.6% from the free-throw line.

Jan 27, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) is defended by Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UofM then traveled to East Lansing, taking down the rival Spartans on the road. Yaxel Lendeborg was nothing short of impressive in the victory with 26 points and 12 rebounds while adding a pair of blocks. Michigan shot 38.1% from deep and 88.5% from the free throw line.

Michigan and the AP Poll

Prior to today, the Wolverines spent four weeks this season slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.

Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

From left, Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21), guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11), guard Trey McKenney (1) and guard Elliot Cadeau (3) locks arms to watch forward Yaxel Lendeborg (not in the photo) shoot free throw against Michigan State during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s Next

UofM will return to the court on Thursday, Feb. 5, hosting Penn State at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will close out the week with a matchup against Ohio State on the road on Sunday, Feb. 8.