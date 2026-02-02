Michigan Basketball Climbs In Week 13 AP Poll After Pair of Impressive Victories
After taking down two top-10 opponents, the Michigan basketball team jumped past UConn to take the No. 2 spot in the week 13 college basketball AP Top-25 Poll.
It now marks the ninth straight week that the Wolverines have remained inside the top five, starting in week five when the Wolverines moved up to No. 3.
Arizona is currently No. 1 with 59 first-place votes, while UConn dropped to No. 3. Duke and Illinois round out the top five.
Looking Back
It was a big week for the Wolverines, taking down No. 5 Nebraska 75-72 on Tuesday (Jan. 27) and No. 7 Michigan State on Friday (Jan. 30) 83-71.
Despite trailing nearly the entire game against the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines barely came out on top at the Crisler Center. Morez Johnson Jr. led the squad with 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting an impressive 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. As a team, Michigan shot 82.6% from the free-throw line.
UofM then traveled to East Lansing, taking down the rival Spartans on the road. Yaxel Lendeborg was nothing short of impressive in the victory with 26 points and 12 rebounds while adding a pair of blocks. Michigan shot 38.1% from deep and 88.5% from the free throw line.
Michigan and the AP Poll
Prior to today, the Wolverines spent four weeks this season slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.
Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
What’s Next
UofM will return to the court on Thursday, Feb. 5, hosting Penn State at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will close out the week with a matchup against Ohio State on the road on Sunday, Feb. 8.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2