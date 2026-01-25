Michigan Trending in Wrong Direction for State’s Top 2027 Recruit

For years, Michigan football has been recruiting the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027 in its home state, Dakota Guerrant. The four-star wide receiver ranks first in the state, eighth at his position and 55th across all recruits in his class per On3.

Guerrant has taken more visits to Ann Arbor than any other school, sitting at 17 overall, with Ohio State being the next closest at nine. The Wolverines first offered Guerrant nearly three years ago, back on May 15, 2023.

Losing Momentum

The Wolverines were the front-runners to land the four-star wideout for years, per On3 predictions. On Nov. 25, 2024, Michigan was set at a 86.8% chance to land the prospect, followed by Michigan State at 4.4%.

However, in the last two days, the tides have turned, and Oregon has quickly emerged as the frontrunner. EJ Holland of On3 has it set at an 81.2% chance for the Ducks to win the recruiting battle, with UofM at second with a 7.9percent chance.

The New Michigan Staff and Guerrant

With the firing of Sherrone Moore and Kyle Whittingham taking over the program, that obviously has a large impact on recruiting, for better and worse.

Earlier this month, Ethan McDowell of On3 spoke with Dakota’s father, Gerald Guerrant, about his son potentially going to Ann Arbor to play college football.

Gerald told McDowell that both of the new Michigan wide receivers coaches, Micah Simon and Marques Hagans, reached out quickly after joining the staff.

When asked what it’ll take to see Dakota in the Maize and Blue, he told McDowell this.

“I’m not going to send my son, who’s a receiver, to a run-based school, so it’s got to be close to a 50/50, something like that,” Gerald told McDowell. “He (Simon) said their offense is pretty wide open. It’s about 50/50 coming from Utah, and I’m just going to watch Utah film and see what it looks like, then go from there.”

2024: MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. Michigan Sports Writers Division 3-4 All-State selection as an athlete. Self-reported 1,600 all-purpose yards and 23 TD. Totaled 670 receiving yards on 37 catches while also rushing for 660 yards. Also got snaps on defense where he totaled 17 tackles and 2 INT.

2023: Helped Harper Woods win a Michigan Division 4 championship, marking first state title in school history. Earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors after catching 49 passes for 1,110 yards and 15 TD. Missed first 3 games of season due to injury.