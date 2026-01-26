BYU Defensive Backs Rave About Michigan’s New DC Jay Hill

At the beginning of the month, new Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham officially hired Jay Hill as the next defensive coordinator for the Wolverines. Hill came to Ann Arbor from BYU, where he spent four years as the associate head coach, defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Last summer, starting BYU cornerbacks Tre Alexander and Jonathan Kabeya sat down on the Coug Connect podcast, where they talked about playing for Hill. Alexander finished the 2025 season, starting in 12 games for the Cougars with 34 tackles and an interception, while Kabeya started in four games with 10 total tackles.

“I don’t think people understand, playing with Coach Hill, you can talk about this, that man knows every single play that is going to happen before it happens,” Alexander said. “I am telling you, Coach Hill, he is a football connoisseur.”

The numbers back up those words. In 2025, Hill helped the Cougars rank amongst the top-10 in the country in red zone defense, red zone touchdown defense, interceptions and defensive touchdowns. In the season prior, BYU ranked first in the nation in interceptions with 22 and third in passing defense efficiency at 105.91.

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III (1) and safety Tanner Wall (28) break up the pass attempt to East Carolina Pirates tight end Jayvontay Conner (8) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Kabeya explained that in film sessions, Hill would always be steps ahead, always knowing what was going to happen before it happened.

“Playing for somebody like that, you just trust them, and you just make plays from there,” said Kabeya.

On top of that, Kabeya explained why he liked playing for Hill, something that could draw future recruits to Ann Arbor.

“This is by far the most fun coached defense that I have ever played for,” Kabeya said. “I am really doing everything. As a nickel, I can blitz, I can cover, I’m in zone and they throw me in the outside too… You are really showing your whole versatility.”

With such high praise, the Michigan defense, in particular, the secondary, should be well-positioned for success under the new coaching regime.