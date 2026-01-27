How to Watch, Score Prediction for Michigan Basketball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan enters Tuesday's game against Nebraska tied for second in the Big Ten. The Wolverines share that spot with both rival Michigan State and Illinois. But Michigan has a chance to gain a lead in the conference if it can take down the undefeated Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The No. 5 ranked team in the nation has been sensational this season. Nebraska has a middle-of-the-pack offense, but the Huskers' defense has been elite. Michigan has struggled with turnovers at times and Nebraska is a team that would take advantage of that — even in Crisler.

Here how you can see the game, our prediction, and game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Jan. 27 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Network: Peacock

Peacock On the call: Paul Burmeister and Nik Stauskas

Paul Burmeister and Nik Stauskas Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska has been excellent this season and the Huskers have key away wins against Illinois, Ohio State, and Indiana — while beating Michigan State at home. This will be the toughest game Nebraska has faced this season, on the road, though.

The Wolverines haven't been the dominant Michigan team that we saw earlier in the season, but Michigan continues to take care of business — hence the 10.5 point favorite line against Nebraska. What also helps is that Yaxel Lendeborg has been excellent recently. Dusty May said Lendeborg has been 'more explosive' and his ability to stuff the stat sheet only helps the Wolverines' chances.

There is a lot on the line for both teams, but in a game like this, it's hard not to take the home team.

Final score: Michigan 81, Nebraska 77

U-M holds a 23-5 all-time mark against Nebraska and is 12-1 in Ann Arbor against the Cornhuskers. Nebraska won its first game in Ann Arbor the last time it visited Crisler Center, an 85-70 victory on March 10, 2024.

The last time U-M played in a matchup of two top-five teams was nearly five years ago (4 years, 10 months, and 25 days), with the second-ranked Wolverines falling to fourth-ranked Illinois, 76-53, at Crisler Center (March 2, 2021).

For the second time in the 29-game series history, Michigan and Nebraska meet as ranked programs. The only other meeting came in the 1992 Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, where the sixth-ranked Wolverines, led by Chris Webber's 20 points, defeated the 20th-ranked Cornhuskers, 88-73.

Michigan's 18-1 start matches the best 19-game mark in program history, tying three other Wolverine teams (2012-13, 2018-19 and 2020-21). The 2013 and 2019 squads each pushed their starts to 20-1 before taking a second loss.

Michigan wraps up a three-game homestand against Nebraska following wins over Indiana (86-72) and Ohio State (74-62). U-M then hits the road for a grind to the finish, with seven of its final 11 games away from Ann Arbor, including a matchup with Duke in the Duel in the District in Washington, D.C.

After a loss to Wisconsin snapped U-M's 14-game winning streak, the Wolverines have rebounded with four straight double-digit wins -- at Washington (82-72, +10), at Oregon (81-71, +10), vs. Indiana (86-72, +14) and vs. Ohio State (74-62, +12).