Michigan basketball coach Dusty May a 'big fan' of Kyle Whittingham hire

No. 2 Michigan basketball is on an absolute tear and are off to a 12-0 start after cruising to another 40-plus point victory with a 112-71 win over McNeese State on Monday night at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

With Dusty May's team being a hot topic in Ann Arbor, the recent hiring of head football coach Kyle Whittingham has also received plenty of positive reaction.

After the game against the Cowboys, May was asked about what message he might have for the new head football coach as he arrives to Ann Arbor.

May says he is a 'big fan' of Whittingham

"As far as message to him, he doesn't need any message from me," May said. "He's been doing it for a long time, and I've heard only great things about him. I have a couple friends that actually played basketball at Utah, they're connected to that university, and immediately after him getting the job, they were sending me messages about how we're gonna enjoy working with him and cheering for his teams.

"And so, I'm a fan. I think his ability to coach ball is obviously at the highest level. He seems like a really balanced family guy. And so, I'm sure he's someone that I'll lean on for some advice and enjoy learning from because he's done this at a high level for a very long time. He's very, very well-respected in college athletics."

Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

May and Whittingham's paths to Michigan

Both coaches have similarities in the paths they took to Michigan, in terms of starting their careers out at smaller schools with less resources and advancing in the ranks of the sport to end up at a program like the Wolverines.

May began his coaching career as an assistant at Eastern Michigan in 2005-06, with stops at Murray State, UAB, and Louisiana Tech before getting shot at Florida for an assistant coach position in 2015. In 2018, May began his first season as a head coach with Florida Atlantic, leading the program to a Final Four and three total NCAA Tournament appearances before being hired by Warde Manuel in 2024.

Dec 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; University of Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the La Salle Explorers at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Whittingham spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Utah, a program that was in the Mountain West before joining the PAC-12 in 2012, and later the Big 12 beginning in 2024.

He took over the head coaching position for the Utes in 2005, succeeding Urban Meyer. During his 21 seasons as the head man, he led the program to three conference titles, won three conference coach of the year awards, along with being recognized three times as a national coach of the year. Whittingham had a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons as Utah's coach.

Whittingham comes to Michigan with what he sees as a "final challenge" with a chance to win a national championship.

The basketball team certainly seems like it will have a chance to win a title this season, and maybe before long the football program will be back toward the top of college football as well.