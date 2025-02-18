Michigan commit Trey McKenney lights up No. 1 ranked team in the state
In a thrilling, back-and-forth battle between Trey McKenney's Orchard Lake St. Mary's team and the top-ranked University of Detroit Jesuit, McKenney delivered a standout performance to secure the win for his squad. The game was a true nail-biter, featuring 15 ties and 13 lead changes, with both teams trading blows throughout. With the score hanging in the balance in the final moments, St. Mary's managed to eke out a hard-fought 58-57 victory.
McKenney's leadership was crucial in the closing moments. Late free throws helped push his team ahead, and his poise under pressure allowed St. Mary's to hold on for the win. His all-around performance made a significant impact on both ends of the floor. McKenney finished the game with 22 points, leading all scorers, and added 10 rebounds, showcasing his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively. In addition to his scoring and rebounding, McKenney also tallied 4 assists, demonstrating his versatility and playmaking ability. McKenney showed, on a big stage, why Michigan coach Dusty May is ecstatic to have him come to Ann Arbor next year.
This victory was especially sweet for McKenney and his team, as they managed to topple the state's top-ranked squad in a hard-fought contest. The win solidified their standing as a team to watch, and McKenney’s standout performance ensured that his name would be remembered long after the game. His ability to lead his team through the intense final moments of such a tight contest exemplified his skill and determination. With players like McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary's is poised for continued success.
