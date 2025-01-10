Five-star Michigan Basketball commit has monster performance
2025 five-star Michigan commit Trey McKenney balled out against one of the premier high schools in the country. Facing a loaded IMG Academy team, McKenney and his Orchard Lake St. Mary's squad were eventually overmatched. But McKenney did everything he could to push for the upset win. In a 67-62 loss McKenney validated his top 20 ranking in the country with 37 points. He was unstoppable driving the lane and his mid-range game was DeMar Derozan-esque. The gem of coach Dusty May's 2025 class, and the best player in Michigan, was relentless in attacking the rim and showed why the future is bright in Ann Arbor.
The 6-4, 225-pound McKenney is rated as a composite five-star talent and No. 19 overall in the 2025 class. He committed to Michigan back in November, choosing coach Dusty May's program over Oregon, USC, and Georgetown. He is currently part of a three-recruit class that shrank in size when Oscar Goodman reclassified and joined the team last week.
McKenney is joined in the 2025 class by the 74th overall rated recruit, Winters Grady. With all three recruits for 2025 rated in the top 100, coach May and his staff have built a solid talent base for the program. With McKenney representing the top hoops talent in Michigan, and Bryce Underwood rated as the top football prospect, the saying "The best in Michigan go to Michigan" certainly rang true in the 2025 class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Draft expert speculates on J.J. McCarthy's future with the Minnesota Vikings
Michigan has a new transfer portal WR target on its radar
Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7