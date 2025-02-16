Dusty May preps for MSU in postgame speech; Roddy Gayle leads team in "Victors"
Transferring from Ohio State to Michigan is no easy decision, and Roddy Gayle knew the challenges that awaited him. Returning to Columbus in a Michigan jersey was always going to be met with hostility from Buckeye fans, and they did not disappoint. Every time Gayle touched the ball, the crowd responded with boos, but that did little to shake his resolve. Despite the hostile environment, the Wolverines, with Gayle contributing 9 points and 8 rebounds, managed to pull off a hard-fought 86-83 victory. The win was not just a personal triumph for Gayle but also a critical one for Michigan's standing in the Big Ten, as it put them a full game ahead of Michigan State.
After the game, head coach Dusty May addressed the team, reminding them that while this victory was significant, it was just one step toward the ultimate goals. The Wolverines still had aspirations of winning the Big Ten title and competing for a National Championship. His impassioned speech kept the team focused, making sure they didn’t lose sight of the bigger picture. But before the team moved on to the next challenge, they took a moment to celebrate their win in traditional Michigan fashion. As is customary after every victory, the Wolverines gathered and sang the fight song, "The Victors."
Leading the team in song, however, was none other than Gayle himself, a former Buckeye who had now become a beloved figure in Michigan’s locker room. The sight of Gayle, once the target of relentless boos, proudly leading the Wolverines in their victory chant was a poetic moment. It was a symbolic reminder that in sports, redemption and triumph can come in the most unexpected of forms. For Gayle, this win in Columbus was especially sweet.
