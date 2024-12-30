Takeaways: Michigan basketball rains 3s in win over Western Kentucky
Michigan easily moved to 10-3 on the season after defeating a nine-win Western Kentucky team on Sunday evening in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines got hot early and never seized control. Michigan found itself up 59-31 -- scoring the most first-half points on the season -- at halftime and the maize and blue had one of their easier wins of the new Dusty May era.
Following the 112-64 win, here are some takeaways.
1. It's rained 3s in Ann Arbor
Michigan drilled 11 3s in the first half against WKU on Sunday and the Wolverines didn't quit knocking down their three-point attempts in the second. The maize and blue tied a program record with 19 3-pointers made in the game. Michigan tied the record with five minutes left in the game, but the Wolverines were unable to knock down the 20th.
Michigan was efficient in making its deep shots. The Wolverines connected on 48% of their 3s. It's refreshing for Michigan fans to see the Wolverines do so well behind the arc.
Michigan had all nine players in its rotation connect on at least one 3 in the game. Nimari Burnett led the way knocking down five 3-pointers. Big man Vlad Goldin even connected on two of his own which is now three 3s made for Goldin this season.
2. Wolverines shared the wealth
Center Vlad Goldin continues to dominate for Michigan and he terrorized down in the paint against an undersized Western Kentucky squad -- but Goldin also hit two 3s. The big seven-footer tied Nimari Burnett with 17 points for the Wolverines.
Outside of Goldin and Burnett, Michigan had five total players score in double figures and this team continues to show any player can get hot in any given game. Reserve forward Sam Walters had 13 points, both Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson had 12 points, and Roddy Gayle Jr. had 11 points.
Michigan continues to play a fast paced game and it's challenging for the defenses to keep up with the Wolverines. It appears the only team that's going to stop the Michigan offense from getting buckets is Michigan itself, and turnovers...
3. Turnovers still remain an issue with this team
Michigan has had its turnover issues and you could credit that to a few of its losses earlier in the year like against Wake Forest and Arkansas. While turnovers didn't cost Michigan the game on Sunday, the turnover bug did rear its head a few times.
The Wolverines entered Sunday's matchup against the Hilltoppers leading the Big Ten with 15.1 turnovers per game and Michigan didn't help its average. The Wolverines turned the ball over 17 times on Sunday and starting point guard Tre Donaldson had five turnovers of his own.
Michigan will have to continue to shore up the turnover issues to win close games in the Big Ten Conference.
