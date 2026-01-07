Michigan reels back in top offensive lineman for 2026 season
The 'LFG147' campaign is starting to heat up for Michigan football and its ability to retain key pieces. We already saw players like Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, Evan Link, and Zeke Berry -- who reversed course --all share they were coming back.
And on Tuesday night, Michigan got more great news. Interior lineman Jake Guarnera nearly left Ann Arbor via the transfer portal, but he, like Berry, opted to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Michigan for the 2026 season.
As of now, Michigan has lost Andrew Sprague to the portal, but with the retention of Guarnera, Link, Babalola, and Frazier, among others, Michigan should have a very good offensive line in 2026 under new offensive line coach Jim Harding.
Jake Guarnera and his future
When Jake Guarnera signed with Michigan in the 2024 cycle, he was regarded as the Wolverines' future center. But with Greg Crippen in Ann Arbor, Michigan had to figure out another place for Guarnera in 2025. The Wolverines opted to play the Florida prospect at RG and he excelled.
In the 12 games he played, playing in 710 snaps, Guarnera was Michigan's best run blocker with a 68.0 grade, per Pro Football Focus. He also had a 66.4 pass blocking grade, which was toward the bottom of the starting five, but with the expectation of Guarnera moving to center in 2026, he will have more help in that area.
According to PFF, Guarnera allowed 11 pressures and two sacks in 2025.
Coming out of high school, Guarnera was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 508 player in the 2024 class. He chose the Wolverines over programs like Florida, FSU, Miami, Ole Miss, and Penn State, among others.
The 6-foot-4, 311-pound lineman was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention this season for the Wolverines and will another year of experience under his belt, we would expect Guarnera to have another great season in Ann Arbor.
