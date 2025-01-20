JUST IN: Michigan Basketball drops in latest AP Poll

Wolverine Digest

The Michigan Wolverines fell one spot in the latest AP Poll, dropping from No. 20 to No. 21 on Monday. The drop comes after the Wolverines suffered an 84-81 road loss to Minnesota in overtime last Thursday. But following the disappointing road loss, Michigan got back on the winning track with an overtime victory against Northwestern on Sunday, defeating the Wildcats by a score of 80-76.

Michigan certainly looks like a team that is a legitimate threat not only to win the Big Ten, but to win a national championship. With two versatile 7-footers and deep roster full of experience, head coach Dusty May has built a team that has all of the necessary pieces to win in March. Although May recently acknowledged that his team is far from playing at its full potential, it's hard to ignore how impressive the turnaround has been from last season.

Here's the full look at the latest AP Poll:

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Iowa State
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida
  6. Tennessee
  7. Houston
  8. Michigan State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Marquette
  11. Purdue
  12. Kansas
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Illinois
  18. Wisconsin
  19. UConn
  20. St. John's
  21. Michigan
  22. Missouri
  23. West Virginia
  24. Memphis
  25. Louisville

Also receiving votes: Texas Tech (104), Utah State (38), Vanderbilt (35), Gonzaga (34), Georgia (30), Clemson (30), Arizona (21), Saint Mary's (12), Cincinnati (4), Baylor (4), UC Irvine (3), Wake Forest (2), Creighton (2), Bradley (1), Maryland (1)

Up next, the Wolverines hit the road for a difficult test against No. 11 Purdue. That game is set to take place on Peacock at 7:00 p ET on Friday, Jan. 24.

