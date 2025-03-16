Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball: Dusty May makes Big Ten Tournament history

With the Michigan Wolverines claiming the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Championship, head coach Dusty May made conference history.

Chris Breiler

Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May continues to lead the Wolverines on an incredible run, as the Wolverines claimed the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday. In doing so, May became the first Big Ten coach to ever win the conference tournament in his first year at a school.

It's an incredible turnaround from last season. In 2023-24, the Wolverines finished in last place in the Big Ten conference. One year later, they're conference tournament champions.

The Wolverines now look to continue that momentum into the NCAA tournament, as the bracket will be announced tonight on CBS.

