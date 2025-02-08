Michigan Basketball: Three takeaways from a close victory over the Indiana Hoosiers
The Michigan Wolverines have struggled all year to put away opponents after building double digit leads early. Welcome to Groundhog's Day, the Wolverines did it again today in Bloomington. After building an 18 point lead the team went cold in the face of an Indiana defense that ratcheted up the pressure and switched from man to zone defense randomly.
The Wolverines were stymied for much of the second half and saw their lead shrink to away as Indiana tied to game with less than three minutes remaining. Thankfully Danny Wolf took over and closed out the game with some big shots and free throws on his way to a 20 point, 9 rebound, 5 assist masterpiece. His presence at the end led the Wolverines to a 70-67 victory, one that was only three points due to an end of the game half court heave that went in for the Hoosiers. Vlad Goldin and Trey Donaldson both chipped in 18 for the Wolverines as well.
1. Danny Wolf is a walking mismatch
At times during the game, Danny Wolf appeared borderline disinterested, lacking the intensity that many would expect from a player of his caliber. However, despite what seemed like a lack of urgency early on, he stepped up when his team needed him most. When the game was on the line, Wolf made key, pinpoint passes and delivered timely buckets that kept his team in contention. His ability to step up under pressure showcased his potential as a clutch performer, even when he wasn't fully engaged throughout the game.
For the Wolverines to stay in contention for the Big Ten title and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in March, they will need Wolf to become a more consistent offensive focal point. His talent is undeniable, and the team could greatly benefit from him taking on a larger role in driving the offense. He possesses the ability to make plays and contribute in big moments, but it's clear that he needs to be more assertive and involved for Michigan to reach its full potential. Moving forward, Coach Dusty May will likely look for ways to harness Wolf’s skill set and make him a central figure in the Wolverines' offensive strategy.
2. Trey Donaldson has to be more assertive in the second half
Trey Donaldson started the game on fire, knocking down a couple of deep three-pointers and attacking the basket with ease. His early play was a huge boost for the Wolverines, as his scoring ability helped them get off to a strong start. He finished with 18 points, showcasing his talent as a scorer, but his contributions in other areas were limited, as he only recorded three assists.
In the second half, Donaldson's impact waned significantly. As Indiana began to switch between man-to-man and zone defenses, the Wolverines’ offense became disoriented, and Donaldson struggled to make an impact. Despite his strong start, he almost disappeared in the latter stages of the game, unable to break down the defense or get his teammates involved in meaningful ways.
In moments like these, the point guard must be the extension of the head coach on the floor. Donaldson has the potential to be that leader, directing traffic and setting the tone for the team. However, to help guide the Wolverines to prolonged success, he needs to be more assertive, especially in the second half when defenses tighten up. His ability to command the floor and make the right decisions will be crucial for Michigan's future success. Moving forward, Donaldson must evolve into a more complete point guard, balancing scoring and playmaking, and ensuring his team doesn't falter when facing adversity.
3. The Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf pick and roll needs to be heavily featured
Early in the 2024-25 campaign, when Michigan was building big leads and maintaining them, the Wolverines offense featured a heavy dose of Wolf and Goldin pick and rolls. The play was borderline unstoppable. The big lanky Goldin would slide to the basket for a lob, or Wolf would drive it himself. Later, Goldin started popping out for three-point baskets which added another wrinkle of difficulty to the play. Recently, it seems the Wolverines have gone away from this set and the offense has gotten stagnant from it. Today when the Wolverines needed a basket they went back to the Wolf/Goldin pick and roll and got an easy dunk on a pinpoint pass from Wolf to Goldin. It may be boring running the same set over and over, but if the opposing teams cannot stop it then it needs to be a staple of the offense.
The Wolverines are now 18-5, and 10-2 in the Big Ten. They kept pace with Michigan State who defeated Oregon at home to also reach 10-2 in conference play. They are 1/2 game behind Purdue a team they host on Tuesday. The Wolverines were absolutely run out of the building when they went to Purdue and will certainly be looking for a measure of revenge.
