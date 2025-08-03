Michigan basketball gaining traction in ESPN's way-too-early 2025-26 bracketology
After a Sweet 16 that ended with Auburn, there is quite a bit of excitement for Michigan men's basketball heading into the 2025-26 season. Despite losing stars Tre Donaldson (transfer), and both Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin to the NBA, Michigan rehauled its roster for next season. It's even possible the Wolverines will look even scarier in Year 2 under Dusty May.
Michigan retained veterans Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, and Will Tschetter. But the Wolverines also went out and landed arguably the top transfer class. Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliott Cadeau (North Carolina), Morez Johnson (Illinois), and Aday Mara (UCLA) will all have valuable roles on the team next season.
ESPN recently updated its way-too-early bracketology for next season, and with so much talent on the Wolverines' roster, Michigan earned a No. 2 seed in the East region. In this version, Michigan would play No. 15 Youngstown State. Assuming the Wolverines handled business, Michigan would then play the winner of No. 7 NC State and No. 10 Georgia. The Florida Gators have the No. 1 seed in this region.
It's also worth mentioning that Michigan State is also in this predicted region as the No. 5 seed.
How Michigan plans to use its new chess piece
Yaxel Lendeborg was the biggest gain of any team in the transfer cycle. The UAB transfer went through the NBA process, but chose to return to college to play for Michigan and bump up his draft grades. Recently, May talked about how he plans to use the big-time big man.
“Well, they're very similar that they're both big players who are skilled," May said of Wolf and Lendeborg. "They're different in how they approach things. But the one thing about Yax, we think he'll be able to unlock some playmaking ability here.
"Once again, that league is a lot different. It's smaller, it's more athletic. We were able to play extremely small at FAU, at the Big Ten. He'll be defended by much bigger players a lot of the time. So he'll be able to use his speed and his quickness. But the one thing about Yax is when he draws to, the ball comes out of his hands, probably as well as anyone that we've recruited in the last several years, where he just has a really good feel for playing team basketball.
“And so you don't really have to change a lot. And so we'll just simply use him as a weapon, as a queen on a chessboard, like Derik Queen at Maryland, like Danny Wolf, just guys that can create and make plays. And then obviously Vlad had a lot to do with Danny's success.”
