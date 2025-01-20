Dusty May joke takes subtle shot at refs after 30-minute overtime
A win is a win, and in the Big Ten a conference wins are never easy to come by. The Wolverines went into their matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats coming off of a heart-breaking buzzer beater loss to the cellar dwelling Minnesota Golden Gophers, and they couldn't afford a second straight loss to an inferior team. They almost did. The Wolverines went into their second straight overtime game, but the end result was much better this time. Michigan outlasted Northwestern in an 80-76 win, but the win was not the story of the game at all.
Nationally, all anyone could talk about was an overtime that was slated for five minutes taking over 30 minutes in real time to complete. Something Dusty May poked fun at after the game during Vlad Goldin's presser.
In an overtime which featured a combined 26 points from each team, the refs were reviewing plays seemingly every possession. Northwestern shot 11 free throws in the extra timeframe, and the game slowed to an agonizing crawl. The Wolverines were able to close out the contest with timely free throw shooting in a game that featured 68 total free throws. Dusty May declined to comment when asked by reporters what he thought about the refs, but his timely joke says it all. Well played, Coach May.
Up next, the Wolverines hit the road for a difficult test against No. 11 Purdue. That game is set to take place on Peacock at 7:00 p ET on Friday, Jan. 24.
