Michigan basketball climbing the ladder in recent ESPN bracketology
Michigan basketball is riding a four-game winning streak and the Wolverines found success playing on the West Coast recently. Michigan went to both USC and UCLA in back-to-back games to notch wins under its belt. The Wolverines moved to 12-3 on the season and haven't found a loss in the Big Ten in the early goings.
The three losses Michigan has is by a combined five points and the Wolverines are just three plays away from being the best team in the country. With the success Dusty May has found in his heavy-transfer team, ESPN guru Joe Lunardi is high on the maize and blue. In his updated bracketology for the NCAA Tournament, Lunardi has Michigan moving up the ranks and getting the No. 4 seed in the South Region.
The Wolverines would play in Seattle and face No. 13 seed South Alabama in round one. The winner would likely play UConn in the Round of 32.
Michigan has about as even as scoring as you could want. Five players are averaging double figures and the Wolverines are led by their twin towers, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf. The pair of 7-footers have been fantastic for Coach May. Goldin has been a terror down low while Wolf can handle the basketball and shoot 3s.
The Wolverines next game will be on Sunday when they host Washington.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Former Michigan Football QB Alex Orji commits to new school
Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
Final Michigan Football offensive PFF grades for 2024 season; advanced stats to know
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7