Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

More Bad News For Michigan Basketball

Michigan basketball is in a tough spot on and off the court right now.

After postponing the rivalry game with Michigan State yesterday, Michigan basketball has now called off the game against Purdue. The full release from the university is below.

The University of Michigan athletics department announced Sunday (Jan. 9) that its men's basketball game against Purdue, scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 11) at 9 p.m., has been postponed due to continued internal COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverines program.

On Friday night (Jan. 7) following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum with fewer than seven scholarship players available, causing its rivalry game with Michigan State on Saturday (Jan. 8) to be postponed. U-M still would fall below that minimum for Tuesday's contest.

The programs are coordinating with the conference office to reschedule both games.

The U-M Ticket Office has announced tickets for both Michigan State and Purdue will still be valid, if and when the games are rescheduled. Fans with questions may contact the ticket office via email at mtickets@umich.edu.

Michigan's next game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at Illinois at State Farm Center in Champaign. That game is set for an 8 p.m. CST tipoff on FS1

Read More

michigan basketball
Basketball

More Bad News For Michigan Basketball

29 seconds ago
jim-harbaugh-1
Football

Discussing The Jim Harbaugh Situation

6 hours ago
michigan basketballs
Basketball

Michigan/Michigan State Basketball Game Postponed

23 hours ago
University of Michigan school of information
Football

Another Wolverine Enters The Transfer Portal

Jan 7, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

Michigan Football Photo Gallery: 2021 Playoff Semifinal

Jan 7, 2022
watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
Football

He's Earned Whatever He's Asking For

Jan 7, 2022
Michigan helmet
Football

Two Huge Contributors Declare For NFL Draft

Jan 6, 2022
DSC_1760 (4)
Football

JJ McCarthy's Message to Michigan Fans

Jan 6, 2022