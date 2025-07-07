CBS Sports names former Michigan Football coach the No. 11 worst hire of the century
Some former Michigan football coaches have left Ann Arbor and made nice careers for themselves. Recently, both Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter have done nice things in the NFL. Macdonald became the new head coach with the Seattle Seahawks, while Minter is already a top defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.
But not all coaches made names for themselves outside of Ann Arbor -- or during their time at Michigan. One of those coaches is former defensive coordinator Greg Robinson.
Robinson made CBS Sports' list as one of the worst coaching hires in college football in this century. Robinson came in at No. 11. Robinson was the head coach of Syracuse from 2005-08 and went just 5-37.
"Robinson was endlessly positive but the on-field results never matched his optimism. Robinson inherited a program that had only one losing season in 14 years under previous coach Paul Pasqualoni, but he immediately had the worst year in Syracuse's storied history with a 1-10 record in 2005. He won only 10 games on the field in four seasons -- five of those were later vacated -- in the low point of Orange football."
But his poor head coaching career didn't matter to Rich Rodriguez, who brought Robinson on board as Michigan's DC in 2009. The Wolverines, under Robinson, had the 82nd-ranked defense in the country. And it got worse in his final year in Ann Arbor. Michigan had the 110th-ranked defense in college football, and following that season, both Rodriguez and Robinson lost their jobs.
Robinson would then become Texas' DC in 2013 before taking over at San Jose State from 2014-15.
