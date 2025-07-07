EA Sports College Football 26: Overall ratings for Michigan football defensive players
The new EA Sports College Football 26 video game releases to the world on July 10, but if you pre-ordered the game, you had early access on Monday.
Michigan fans, who have early access, are already playing with the Wolverines. But if you have to wait until July 10 or later, you may be wondering who some of Michigan's best players are in the game. We have you covered.
Here is every Michigan football player on the defensive side of the ball. We also include some omissions -- players who did not opt into the game. While those players might not be in the game on launch day, there is a good chance they will opt in at a later date. Last year, EA Sports would update the game and upload more and more players as they decided they wanted in the game.
RELATED: Every offensive Michigan football player’s rating in EA Sports College Football 26 -- including Bryce Underwood
Edge Rushers:
Derrick Moore - 91 overall
TJ Guy: 85 overall
Cameron Brandt - 80 overall
Enow Etta - 79 overall
Lugard Edokpayi - 75 overall
Dominic Nichols - 74 overall
Devon Baxter - 72 overall
Ted Hammond - 72 overall
Travis Moten - 70 overall
Interior Defensive Line:
Rayshaun Benny - 91 overall
Damon Payne Jr. - 84 overall
Trey Pierce - 82 overall
Tre Williams - 81 overall
Ike Iwunnah - 74 overall
Bobby Kanka - 70 overall
Linebackers:
Jaishawn Barham - 87 overall
Ernest Hausmann - 87 overall
Troy Bowles - 80 overall
Jimmy Rolder - 74 overall
Jaydon Hood - 74 overall
Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 73 overall
Cole Sullivan - 70 overall
Chase Taylor - 66 overall
Zach Ludwig - 63 overall
Cornerbacks:
Jyaire Hill - 89 overall
Zeke Berry - 78 overall
Shamari Earls - 77 overall
Chase Anderson - 76 overall
Mason Curtis - 75 overall
Jo'Ziah Edmond - 75 overall
Jayden Sanders - 73 overall
Tevis Metcalf - 68 overall
Safeties:
Rod Moore - 92 overall
TJ Metcalf - 82 overall
Brandyn Hillma - 79 overall
Jaden Mangham - 79 overall
Zander Grant - 76 overall (made-up player)
Jordan Young - 75 overall
Jacob Oden - 71 overall
Kickers:
Dominic Zvada - 86 overall
Stuart Blake - 69 overall
Punters:
Luke Bauer - 74 overall
Brett Sykes - 68 overall (made-up player)
Notable Omissions:
Edge Nathaniel Marshall
Edge Julius Holly
DL Benny Patterson
DL Deyvid Palepale
CB Jeremiah Lowe
CB/S Elijah Dotson
CB/S Kainoa Winston
P Hudson Hollenbeck
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking Michigan football's 2025 schedule from 12 to 1: No. 12 New Mexico Lobos
CBS Sports names former Michigan Football coach the No. 11 worst hire of the century
Where Phil Steele ranks Michigan football in 2025 Big Ten Power Rankings
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team